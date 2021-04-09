Bellator 256: Weigh-In Results

Reigning Bellator Heavyweight World Champion and former Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion Ryan "Darth" Bader takes on MMA legend Lyoto "The Dragon" Machida in a rematch over eight years in the making, with the winner moving one fight closer to challenging for the world title and becoming one million dollars richer.
- Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #1-Ryan Bader (205) vs. #4-Lyoto Machida (204.6)
- Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)
- Featherweight Bout: #3-Adam Borics (145.8) vs. #8-Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)
- Featherweight Bout: #3-Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Olivia Parker (145.4)
- Lightweight Bout: #3-Goiti Yamauchi (155.8) vs. Dan Moret (155.6)
