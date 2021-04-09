Bellator 256: Weigh-In Results

Reigning Bellator Heavyweight World Champion and former Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion Ryan "Darth" Bader takes on MMA legend Lyoto "The Dragon" Machida in a rematch over eight years in the making, with the winner moving one fight closer to challenging for the world title and becoming one million dollars richer.

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #1-Ryan Bader (205) vs. #4-Lyoto Machida (204.6)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)

Featherweight Bout: #3-Adam Borics (145.8) vs. #8-Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)

Featherweight Bout: #3-Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Olivia Parker (145.4)

Lightweight Bout: #3-Goiti Yamauchi (155.8) vs. Dan Moret (155.6)

