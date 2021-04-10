Bellator 256: Fight Night Results

BELLATOR MMA 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 Main Card:

#1-Ryan Bader (28-6, 1 NC) defeated #4-Lyoto Machida (26-11) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-45)Bader “I don’t know who I’d rather face next. I don’t know much about [Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov] but I know Corey [Anderson] really well. I brought him in for training camps for Phil Davis. He’s a good guy so I’m rooting for him. But if I have to fight him, I know he’s tough. I’m in this tournament and I ran through another tournament before. I had fun so that’s why I came down here. It doesn’t matter who’s in my way. I want that belt back and this was the first step right here.“There’s redemption this whole tournament. I got one back on Machida but I’ve lost to Nemkov and I’ve lost to Anthony Johnson, so I would like to meet one of them in the finals. But honestly, to make it to the finals and fight for the belt, I’d be happy with whoever it is.”

#2-Liz Carmouche (15-7) defeated Vanessa Porto (22-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Carmouche: “As soon as they say I’m clear and I’m good, I’m ready to get right back into fighting camp and go for the belt. If I don’t get a title shot, I’d be disappointed of course. I came in here with the hopes that I would work up the ranks to fight for the title. I just need to know what I need to do. You tell me who I need to beat to get that fight and I’ll do it. I certainly hope that taking somebody who has more fights than I do and beating her tonight would put me in contention for that belt.”

#3-Adam Borics (17-1) defeated #8-Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Borics: “I don’t care who my next opponent is, but just give me the winner of the [Featherweight World Grand Prix] tournament. I’m definitely next in line. My goal is to get the winner but let’s see what BELLATOR wants. I am really happy I got this opportunity to fight during these crazy times. I feel that I am ready for a title. I have eight or nine fights with BELLATOR so yes, I would like to fight for the title next.”

#3-Cat Zingano (12-4) defeated Olivia Parker (4-2) via submission (armbar) at 2:56 of round oneZingano: “I want to go against the best. I know who’s the best. I know these two girls [Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith] have a fight coming up in a couple months and I’d love to get a shot at the belt over here in BELLATOR. That would mean a lot to me.”

Dan Moret (15-6) defeated #3-Goiti Yamauchi (25-5) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis was interviewed on the telecast ahead of his SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING main event debut tomorrow night against former 140-pound world champion Sergey Lipinets.

“You’re going to see a lot of speed, power, and me having fun. It’s about making statements and getting knockouts at the end of the night,” said the 23-year-old Ennis, who will be taking on the toughest challenge of his career in Lipinets as he pursues a world title shot. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for me to headline my first SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING and it’s the start of me being a pay-per-view star. It’s only up after this. It’s time for me to do my thing tomorrow night.”

