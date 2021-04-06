Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2

Bellator Heavyweight World Champion Ryan Bader is on a mission to recapture the light heavyweight crown that recently escaped him in his previous outing against reigning light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov, but first he must get past a man he knows very well, one of the greatest strikers of all time, Lyoto Machida. Bader has waited over eight years to avenge the knockout loss at the hands of “The Dragon”, and this time the stakes couldn’t be higher.

With victories over some the best fighters of all time such as Gegard Mousasi, Randy Couture, Dan Henderson, Vitor Belfort and Tito Ortiz, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lyoto Machida came to Bellator with the goal of capturing the light heavyweight title and further solidifying his status as one one the all-time greatest. The ultra elusive and explosive striker will be looking to repeat his knockout performance in his previous fight with Ryan Bader on his way to entering the tournament semifinals.

A former US Marine with a well-deserved reputation as one of the best female fighters in the world, 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt Liz Carmouche squares off with a fellow veteran widely regarded as one of the division’s best in Vanessa Porto. Carmouche aims to have the type of performance that convinces the Bellator brass that she’s ready to challenge reigning champ Juliana Velasquez.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with 30 pro fights to her credit, Vanessa Porto is looking to make an immediate impact in Bellator’s flyweight division in her promotional debut. The Invicta FC flyweight champ is currently riding a 4-fight win streak heading into the fight that she hopes will lead to the biggest opportunity of her life, an eventual shot at Bellator flyweight gold.

