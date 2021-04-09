Bellator 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2

Coming off an electrifying performance that saw him finish Ryan “Darth” Bader to become the Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Champion, Fedor Emelianenko protege Vadim Nemkov aims to further solidify his place as the best light heavyweight in the world. A former Sambo World Champion with explosive knockout power, Nemkov looks to make the first defense of his world title while moving into the semifinals of the tournament, and one step closer to becoming $1,000,000 richer. But standing in his way is a man he knows very well…

Phil Davis first clashed with Nemkov over two years ago at Bellator 209 in Tel Aviv, Israel, with Nemkov having his hand raised after the judges awarded him with a narrow split de-cision victory following three hard-fought rounds. Having gone undefeated since their first encounter while adding a duo of knockout victories and a win over an MMA legend to his record, the former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champ currently stands just one win away from reclaiming the crown he vowed to get back around his waist.

Former The Ultimate Fighter light heavyweight tournament winner Corey Anderson made his presence known in his Bellator MMA debut, finishing legendary knockout artist Melvin Manhoef with violent ground and pound in his previous outing. The hard-hitting former collegiate wrestling champ now enters the Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix where the stakes have never been higher, with a world title shot and a life-changing million dollar payday within reach.

The very definition of a dark horse in this tournament, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov will be making his Bellator debut in the biggest fight of his life, which will also be his first fight in the United States. A devastating knockout artist from Turkmenistan that has already captured a pair of international MMA titles, Yagshimuradov has his sites set on establish-ing himself as the best light heavyweight in the world, with the $1,000,000 Light Heavy-weight World Grand Prix as his proving ground.

