Bellator 255: Weigh-In Results

The main card of Bellator MMA 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 features five high-stakes matchups and is headlined by the next round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament, as Bellator’s reigning lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” (31-4) defends his 145-pound title against Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) in a semifinal bout.

Featherweight World Title/WGP Semifinal Bout: C-Patricio Pitbull (144.1) vs. #2-Emmanuel Sanchez (144.5)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: #3-Neiman Gracie (170) vs. #6-Jason Jackson (170.9)

Heavyweight Bout: #6-Tyrell Fortune (251.2) vs. Jack May (264.3)

Lightweight Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155)

Flyweight Bout: #4-Alejandra Lara (124.2) vs. #5-Kana Watanabe (124.8)

For all upcoming events, check the schedule here

To watch past events on-demand check the Past Events Library