Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator 255: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 255: Weigh-In Results

Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 Main Card

The main card of Bellator MMA 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 features five high-stakes matchups and is headlined by the next round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament, as Bellator’s reigning lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” (31-4) defends his 145-pound title against Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) in a semifinal bout.

  • Featherweight World Title/WGP Semifinal Bout: C-Patricio Pitbull (144.1) vs. #2-Emmanuel Sanchez (144.5)
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: #3-Neiman Gracie (170) vs. #6-Jason Jackson (170.9)
  • Heavyweight Bout: #6-Tyrell Fortune (251.2) vs. Jack May (264.3)
  • Lightweight Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155)
  • Flyweight Bout: #4-Alejandra Lara (124.2) vs. #5-Kana Watanabe (124.8)

For all upcoming events, check the schedule here

To watch past events on-demand check the Past Events Library

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play