Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez II

Widely regarded as the greatest Bellator fighter of all time, double-champ Patricio Pitbull’s resume speaks for itself. Patricio’s reign of terror over the Bellator featherweight division has stretched well over a decade, which has led to recording numerous records, including most fights and most wins of all time. Having recently added the lightweight crown to his collection with a devastating 1st round knockout of UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, Patricio aims to further solidify his reputation as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport in the $1,000,000 Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Having come up empty handed in a prior featherweight world title shot against Patricio Pitbull over two years ago, Emmanuel Sanchez had made it his mission to fight his way back to another shot at the best featherweight in the world, and now he has it. Having gone undefeated since his prior encounter with Pitbull while looking nothing short of dominant, Sanchez brings his hard-charging style to the biggest opportunity of his life, with a world championship belt and a chance to win $1,000,000 in the Featherweight World Grand Prix Finals against AJ McKee up for grabs.

With 9 of his 10 wins coming by way of submission, Neiman Gracie may be the most complete mixed martial artist the legendary Gracie family has ever produced. With a goal of becoming the next Bellator Welterweight World Champion and returning the Gracie name to the top, the way the sport began, Neiman looks to build off his recent submission win over Jon Fitch with another impressive victory that proves he belongs fighting for the world title.

A former 3-time regional MMA welterweight champion, Jamaican-born Jason Jackson has reeled off a trio of impressive wins in his last three outings, including a dominant victory over former UFC & WEC champ Benson Henderson. The always entertaining Jackson has one goal in 2021, to clean out the welterweight division on his way to a world title shot. That road starts with one of the most dangerous submission fighters on the planet, Neiman Gracie.

