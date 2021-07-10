Bellator

Australian And New Zealander MMA Fighters

Find out more about our homegrown Bellator MMA representatives

Bellator MMA™ is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world, including these warriors from New Zealand and Australia.

Arlene "Angerfist" Blencowe

Born in Manly and fighting out of Penrith, Australia, this Featherweight powerhouse has 7 knockouts on her professional record.

Bec "Rowdy" Rawlings

Born in Launceston and fighting out of Brisbane, Australia, this Strawweight warrior is know for her aggressive fighting style and quirky personality.

Janay "Hollowpoint" Harding

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand and fighting out of the Gold Coast, Australia, this Featherweight martial artist earned her black belt at the young age of 14.

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play