Australian And New Zealander MMA Fighters

Bellator MMA™ is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world, including these warriors from New Zealand and Australia.

Arlene "Angerfist" Blencowe

Born in Manly and fighting out of Penrith, Australia, this Featherweight powerhouse has 7 knockouts on her professional record.

Bec "Rowdy" Rawlings

Born in Launceston and fighting out of Brisbane, Australia, this Strawweight warrior is know for her aggressive fighting style and quirky personality.

Janay "Hollowpoint" Harding

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand and fighting out of the Gold Coast, Australia, this Featherweight martial artist earned her black belt at the young age of 14.