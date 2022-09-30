Behind The Sash follows four powerful women as they travel the nation and abroad to shine a light on issues of injustice impacting women & children whilst searching for the next Mrs Australia. In each episode we travel to one unique location, shine a light on one issue of injustice and discover one glamorous female humanitarian taking a stand. By the end of the series we will have hand picked 8 powerhouse women to run for Mrs Australia, an event celebrating women on the rise & removing all competition created between women.