Beaver Falls

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Beaver Falls - S2 Ep. 1
MA 15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021
Expires: in 6 months

A-Rab, Barry and Flynn return for a second summer at Beaver Falls. Barry's reunion with Kimberley does not go as planned.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2

About the Show

Three British students decided to spend their summer in an American summer camp and make a large impression on fellow camp workers and the campers.