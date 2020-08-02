Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bachelor In Paradise - S3 Ep. 9
Reality
Air Date: Sun 2 Aug 2020
Expires: in 12 months
One Bachelorette with a date card decides to take her beau away from wandering eyes, and a new arrival has their eyes firmly set on the prize, and wastes no time getting to know the men in Paradise.
Episodes
Premiere Party PackBachelors & Bachelorettes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
TL;DR
Insider Guides
Unseen Extras
Exit Interviews
Articles
Season 3