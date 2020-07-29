Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bachelor In Paradise - S3 Ep. 8
Reality
Air Date: Wed 29 Jul 2020
Expires: in 12 months
A battle of the rose continues with two singles vying for the same Bachelor and one single makes a powerful confession at the Rose Ceremony, which leaves the group speechless.
Episodes
Premiere Party PackBachelors & Bachelorettes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
TL;DR
Insider Guides
Unseen Extras
Exit Interviews
Articles
Season 3