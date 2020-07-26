Sign in to watch this video
Bachelor In Paradise - S3 Ep. 5
Reality
Air Date: Sun 26 Jul 2020
Expires: in 12 months
Paradise reaches boiling point in an explosive Bula Banquet, and no one hold back. Intentions were questioned, accusations were made, and the night ended in tears.
