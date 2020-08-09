Bachelor In Paradise

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bachelor In Paradise - S3 Ep. 13
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sun 9 Aug 2020
Expires: in 12 months

The couples must decide if they are ready to make a commitment and continue their relationship outside Paradise, or whether it was a summer fling that will wash away with the next high tide.

Episodes
Video Extras
Premiere Party PackBachelors & Bachelorettes
More

Episodes

Web Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

TL;DR

Insider Guides

Unseen Extras

Exit Interviews

Articles

Season 3