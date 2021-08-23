Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise - S1 Ep. 5
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 24 Aug 2021
Expires: in about 2 months

Paradise veterans move in and shake things up, throwing the female to male ratio into further disarray. Will the new arrivals jeopardise Keira and Jarrod's connection?

