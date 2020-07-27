'These Things Happen For A Reason': Helena Sauzier Turned Down A Friendship Rose, Booting Her From Paradise

Speaking to 10 play over the phone, Helena said she turned down the offer for Paradise multiple times, only agreeing about a week before the show started.

"I was terrified of someone not being there for me," she admitted, "my type is super nerdy and I watched The Bachelorette and no one was a massive nerd or... someone I would usually go for."

Finally agreeing to join the cast, Helena said it was a completely different experience from her time on The Bachelor where she made it to the final three of her season.

"With The Bachelor it's your first time on TV, being filmed, and it's all very daunting and I think I got too caught up in everything," she said.

"This time I thought, 'Go, have fun and if there's someone great for you - awesome. And if there isn't, just enjoy your time... for as long as it lasts."

But it wasn't all sunshine and cocktails by the pool, with many of the other Bachelors and Bachelorettes coupling up before her very eyes.

"I got a bit sad now and then, watching Britt and Timm or Glenn and Alisha start to really fall for each other, I was just sitting alone on a paddle board like, it would be nice if there was someone with me," she said, laughing.

"Like, it would be so nice to wake up in Paradise and have someone there that you're starting something with, but that unfortunately didn't happen for me."

Despite the lack of options, Helena said she was given the option to stick around for a little longer just in case the man of her dreams was the next to walk through the gates.

"Niranga wanted to give me his rose, more of a friendship thing, and I was opposed to the whole friendship rose," she said.

"Maybe in hindsight I wish I had said yes, it would have been nice to stay and see who else came in, but at the end of the day these things happen for a reason and he gave his [rose] to Cass," Helena continued, "and Cass was interested in a whole bunch of people there so, it was probably more appropriate she stay as opposed to me."

Though there initially seemed to be some kind of spark between Helena and Glenn, and a brief date with Jake, things seemed to fizzle for Helena -- who was still hopeful someone else would walk through the gates of Paradise.

Much like her time on The Bachelor, her date with Jake forced Helena into a conversation about her feelings.

"Bachelor made me more open about speaking about my feelings, when I came into Paradise I was a little bit more open to it," she said.

"I still get a bit awkward because it's like, c'mon, I'm one day into knowing this human how can I fully talk about my feelings?

"I'm not one of those people that meets someone and falls for them on the spot. I’m generally a bit more of a slow burn and that’s why I get awkward because I don’t want to say something that will hurt someone," she continued.

"But I also don’t want to lead them on, I’m like I’m still getting to know you and this is how I feel but… saying ‘I think you're cool’ is probably not my finest moment," Helena said, laughing.

Though she didn't manage to find her perfect match in Paradise, Helena still hasn't given up - admitting that now her time on the show has wrapped, she plans to find that special someone.

"I'm at that point where I would really like to meet someone, so I'm definitely going to give it a crack."

