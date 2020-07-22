Bachelor In Paradise

Episodes
Video Extras
Premiere Party PackBachelors & Bachelorettes
More
Back

The Odds Were Stacked Against Bachelor In Paradise's Newcomer Tim Lindenmayer

The Odds Were Stacked Against Bachelor In Paradise's Newcomer Tim Lindenmayer

Walking into Paradise is difficult enough already, but the Paradise gods were not on newcomer Tim's side as he wandered almost directly into a Rose Ceremony.

For the first time, Paradise introduced three men who had not previously appeared on the series before - Chris, Conor and Tim.

The trio had a lot of work to do, with the rest of the gang already familiar with each other from their time on the show (or their Instagram DMs), and a Rose Ceremony happening soon after their arrival. Not only that but the women had the power, meaning it was pretty likely that at least one of the newcomers may be on the chopping block.

Speaking to 10 play, Tim also admitted that he never actually applied for the show.

"Actually it was a few of my mates' wives that banded together and filled out the application," the 30-year-old aircraft engineer said with a laugh.

"I had no idea until I got a phone call from a producer. I nearly hung up," he said. Before his arrival, Tim had never even watched an episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

"I had watched a bit of Honey Badger's season because he was funny, and every now and then you maybe catch an episode but I had never watched Paradise," he admitted.

"I had no idea who these people were at all."

Thankfully, before Tim, Chris (Gilly) and Conor walked in, he got a bit of a briefing from a fellow newcomer.

"Gilly filled me in on a couple of people that were rumoured to be going in, but it also didn't take very long to work everyone out," he said.

Meeting a few of the faces it also became pretty clear that many people in Paradise were already coupled up.

"I didn’t have long at all to try and chat to people and the girl I really found the most attractive was Britt," he said, "and she was already pretty strong with Timm, so I left that. I didn’t have time to try and convince her!

"I was like wow, this is a bit of a stitch-up. Not only do we go in, it’s into a Rose Ceremony straight away," Tim said. "And we don’t have the roses to give out, we’re supposed to have gotten some. That’s a tough gig!"

Despite his short but sweet time in Paradise, Tim didn't hesitate to say he'd give it another go, and didn't just draw the line at returning to Paradise either.

"I reckon. It was great, I'd do it again it was just too short! I really wish I had another day to find my ground. I definitely would have a crack at Bachelorette, I think you get a little bit more of a chance," he said.

"But we’ll see what happens."

Watch Bachelor In Paradise, 7.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Advertisement

Related Articles

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

It was love at first sight for Bachie couple Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn when they met in Fiji back in 2019, and on Thursday evening they announced their special news online.
Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

The two met and fell in love on season three of Bachelor In Paradise Australia, and now the happy couple have shared the news of the birth of their beautiful daughter, Summer Elizabeth Canning.
‘Fed The Dream, Served A Nightmare’: What Happened To Kiki And Ciarran After Paradise

‘Fed The Dream, Served A Nightmare’: What Happened To Kiki And Ciarran After Paradise

In his final hours in Paradise, Ciarran Stott convinced Kiki Morris to leave it all behind, promising her a completely different world on the outside.
‘You Can Be Friends With Your Ex’: Renee And Matt Are Still Close As Ever

‘You Can Be Friends With Your Ex’: Renee And Matt Are Still Close As Ever

They overcame a lot of hurdles in Paradise, and while Renee Barrett and Matt Whyatt’s relationship may have ended, the pair still have each other’s backs.