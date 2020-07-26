Bachelor In Paradise

The Best One-Liners From Bachelor In Paradise Episode 5 That Describe Our Dating Life

Ahh, dating. What a rollercoaster, right? You've gotta put on pants, actually leave the house and make really important decisions on who you wanna binge on snacks in front of the telly with for the rest of your life.

For our Bachelors and Bachelorettes, dating in the real world has proven to be tough, and the same could be said in Paradise. There are love triangles (hello Helena/Glenn/Alisha), being put in the friend-zone (Jamie, looking at you mate) and outside influences that can crush even a solid connection.

Here are some of the best one-liners from Episode 5 that have totally related to your own dating life at some point in time.

When a guy rematches with you on your dating app but you've already gone on two dates with him.

bip eP 5

When your crush adds 3 kisses at the end of their text instead of their usual 1.

bip eP 5

When you're so picky, that you ghost a really awesome person because they eat their food too loudly.

bip eP 5

When you and your date go out for fried chicken night at the local

BIP EP 5

When your crush makes a really lame joke but you wanna date them so bad.

bip eP 5

When COVID-19 lockdown 2.0 starts on the night of your first proper date in months.

When your friend decides to get back with their trashy ex - yet again.

bip eP 5

When their online persona is funny and engaging but their real-life persona resembles that of a wet sock.

bip eP 5

When you drunkenly hook up with your ex after swearing you’d never talk to them again.

bip eP 5

When you wanna keep all your options open, so you book a date with a different person every night of the week.

bip eP 5

When your date proclaims that they’re falling for you in a long-winded text after one coffee meet-up.

bip eP 5

When you’ve been dating someone for a few months, and they text you with “hey buddy”.

bip eP 5

Watch Bachelor In Paradise, 7.30 Sunday - Wednesday on 10 and 10 play

