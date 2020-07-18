Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise | Will Third Time Be A Prince Charming For Alisha?

Leaving the infamous ‘umbrella of ambiguity’ well and truly behind her, Alisha Aitken-Radburn is ready to get back on the love train and give Paradise a second chance.

Alisha’s Paradise romance with Jules last season was nothing short of a bumpy ride. And after sensationally calling it quits for good in front of a live studio audience, it is clear that this vivacious go-getter has no time for time wasters.

Watch Alisha's time on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2 on 10 play!

I really enjoyed my first round of Bachelor In Paradise (despite the heartbreak), and there’s still a bit of me that hopes I will get my little Bach fantasy and round off my experience by meeting someone who could actually be my future.

Yes girl, you’ve got this!

Bachelor In Paradise, continues 7.30 Tuesday and Wednesday on 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

