Bachelor In Paradise Australia Is Coming Soon

Winter might be coming, but never fear - Bachelor In Paradise Australia is bringing the good times and the tan lines

That's right, Australia's favourite Bachelors and Bachelorettes are about to get their second chance at finding love on season three of Bachelor In Paradise Australia. And if the steamy tropical dates and searing chemistry is anything to go by, it’s time to ditch your thermals, because your cold wintry nights are about to get hot, hot, hot! 

With the idyllic setting of palm trees, white sand and turquoise water, romance is definitely in the air. And we can confirm that three couples will ultimately find their happily ever after, but not without a dose of the old ‘trouble in paradise’.

Friendships will be tested, hearts broken and secrets revealed, as this season's singles navigate emotional rose ceremonies, tempting new arrivals and jaw-dropping revelations, to find their true love connection.

Returning for another crack at love will be Brittany (Nick Cummins' season), Abbie (Matt Agnew's season) and Timm, Ciarran and Jamie (Angie Kent's season), along with many more stars from across five seasons of The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia.

While international travel may not be on the cards, a tantalising trip to Bachelor In Paradise Australia is exactly what the love doctor ordered.

In the meantime, catch up on last season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    It was love at first sight for Bachie couple Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn when they met in Fiji back in 2019, and on Thursday evening they announced their special news online.
    The two met and fell in love on season three of Bachelor In Paradise Australia, and now the happy couple have shared the news of the birth of their beautiful daughter, Summer Elizabeth Canning.
    In his final hours in Paradise, Ciarran Stott convinced Kiki Morris to leave it all behind, promising her a completely different world on the outside.
    They overcame a lot of hurdles in Paradise, and while Renee Barrett and Matt Whyatt’s relationship may have ended, the pair still have each other’s backs.