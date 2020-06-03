Bachelor In Paradise Australia Is Coming Soon

That's right, Australia's favourite Bachelors and Bachelorettes are about to get their second chance at finding love on season three of Bachelor In Paradise Australia. And if the steamy tropical dates and searing chemistry is anything to go by, it’s time to ditch your thermals, because your cold wintry nights are about to get hot, hot, hot!

With the idyllic setting of palm trees, white sand and turquoise water, romance is definitely in the air. And we can confirm that three couples will ultimately find their happily ever after, but not without a dose of the old ‘trouble in paradise’.

Friendships will be tested, hearts broken and secrets revealed, as this season's singles navigate emotional rose ceremonies, tempting new arrivals and jaw-dropping revelations, to find their true love connection.

Returning for another crack at love will be Brittany (Nick Cummins' season), Abbie (Matt Agnew's season) and Timm, Ciarran and Jamie (Angie Kent's season), along with many more stars from across five seasons of The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia.

While international travel may not be on the cards, a tantalising trip to Bachelor In Paradise Australia is exactly what the love doctor ordered.

