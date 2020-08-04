Bachelor In Paradise

Episodes
Video Extras
Premiere Party PackBachelors & Bachelorettes
More
Back

Alex McKay Teases That His Time In The Bachelor Franchise May Not Be Over

Alex McKay Teases That His Time In The Bachelor Franchise May Not Be Over

Swimming into Paradise (and our hearts), Alex made quite the splash, but it was his final rose that sent shockwaves across the country.

On Monday night, standing in front of three women - Keely, Cass and Keira - Alex made the bold decision to give his rose to Keira, despite the pair of them agreeing their connection had come to an end earlier that day.

Though he had become a fan-favourite ever since he appeared on the shore of Paradise like the Gold Coast's own Aquaman, it was a decision that made many fans turn on Alex.

"I don't know if I'm Australia's most favourite person with my choice of rose," Alex told 10 play, "but at the end of the day I said to Keira if it comes down to a friendship-based situation... I'd give it to her. So I stuck to my word."

"I didn't have any romantic feelings for Keely or Cass, even though [Keely] is probably more my type I soon realised there was nothing romantic there. I'm a person that sticks to my word so I chose to give my friendship rose to Keira."

It was a move that sealed Alex's fate as the very next day, Osher explained that there would be no more new arrivals in Paradise. With everyone else coupled up, it meant Alex and Keira could either forge ahead with their connection, or leave Paradise.

Then, Osher explained that the activity of the day would see each couple attempt to build a raft out of bamboo. That was enough for Keira to immediately pack her bags.

"I knew as soon as he said that, Keira would want to go home which made sense," Alex said. "I just don't think she wanted to get her hands dirty whereas, as a carpenter, I was looking forward to building this massive yacht and sailing the ocean," he added, laughing.

"That was my time to shine! But she was too worried about her manicure, I think."

Alex was clearly heartbroken - partly because he didn't get the chance to build a raft and partly because he was leaving his mates.

"I was having the time of my life in Paradise, I wasn't ready to go home but it wasn't a place to make friendships. It was for relationships, so I understood it was my time to go."

Though his and Keira's time in Paradise was less of a relationship and more of a tense agreement between the pair, Alex didn't seem to make deeper connections with any of the other women of Paradise, leaving him very few options.

"My number one pick was the new Bachelorette, actually," Alex admitted, "Elly! She was someone I was looking forward to seeing, but now I know why she wasn't there."

When asked if that means he'd be heading back into the Bachelorette mansion for his chance to meet Elly, Alex laughed. "Yeah, I might have to I think."

Adding that he'd "jump at" the opportunity to head back to Paradise or join another dating show, Alex said, "Both times have worked out well for me. Although it hasn't had the fairy tale finish... I guess they say third time lucky."

Watch Bachelor In Paradise, 7.30 Wednesday and Sunday on 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Advertisement

Related Articles

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

It was love at first sight for Bachie couple Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn when they met in Fiji back in 2019, and on Thursday evening they announced their special news online.
Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

The two met and fell in love on season three of Bachelor In Paradise Australia, and now the happy couple have shared the news of the birth of their beautiful daughter, Summer Elizabeth Canning.
‘Fed The Dream, Served A Nightmare’: What Happened To Kiki And Ciarran After Paradise

‘Fed The Dream, Served A Nightmare’: What Happened To Kiki And Ciarran After Paradise

In his final hours in Paradise, Ciarran Stott convinced Kiki Morris to leave it all behind, promising her a completely different world on the outside.
‘You Can Be Friends With Your Ex’: Renee And Matt Are Still Close As Ever

‘You Can Be Friends With Your Ex’: Renee And Matt Are Still Close As Ever

They overcame a lot of hurdles in Paradise, and while Renee Barrett and Matt Whyatt’s relationship may have ended, the pair still have each other’s backs.