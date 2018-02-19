Bachelor In Paradise

10 Things We Learned From Bachelor In Paradise's First Look

A second chance at love awaits your favourite Bachelors and Bachelorettes, and with fans burning for any and all amorous intel, Bachelor In Paradise’s sun-kissed sneak peek well and truly turned up the heat.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

1. Ouch. Those break-ups still sting. Who could forget when Tara’s dusky lashes fell? Or when poor Jarrod appeared ocean-bound? How we wanted to dry Apollo’s salty tears. And give Lisa and Ali a big old hug… wait Lisa and Ali?!

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

2. We wanted reveals and we got ‘em. The Bachelor season one’s Ali Oetjen, season two runner-up Lisa Hyde, and last year’s outspoken fan fave Florence Moerenhout join the previously announced cast of Laurina Fleure, Tara Pavlovic, Keira Maguire, Michael Turnbull, Apollo Jackson, Davey Lloyd and Jarrod Woodgate.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

3. We’re not in the mansion anymore. Okay, so the clue’s in the show name, but the abundance of palm trees, sprawling sandy beaches and ocean frolicking confirm Paradise truly is a whole new romantic world.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

4. If you thought ‘Besuited Osher’ was smooth, ‘Hawaiian Shirt Osher’ truly refreshes the parts that other Oshers cannot reach.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

5. Fireworks (aka “spa-aarks”) are guaranteed. Something’s raising the hair on Jarrod’s arms, and causing him to labour his sentences. Expect sizzling hot chemistry lessons to be conducted in Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

6. There will be love. Bring on the goosebumpy goodness, as by the sheer volume of longing glances on display, it looks like Cupid’s been getting busy.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

7. Apollo twirling fire is definitely his hottest trick.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

8. There will be heartache. Laurina’s crying. Jarrod’s fuming. Florence is actually embarrassed. Tara feels really bad. And Keira is thinking ‘What’s wrong with me?’. It’s safe to say there will be trouble in Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise, season 1, channel ten

9. If there’s any shape more potent than a love triangle, it’s a love square. Paradise can be a competitive place, and by Tara’s succinct summation, viewers can expect four sides to one of these love stories.

10. There will be a proposal. Get ready to pop a cork, because someone in Paradise pops the question. The million-dollar one: Who’s ready to put a ring on it?

Bachelor In Paradise is coming soon to TEN and tenplay

