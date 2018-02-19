10 Things We Learned From Bachelor In Paradise's First Look

1. Ouch. Those break-ups still sting. Who could forget when Tara’s dusky lashes fell? Or when poor Jarrod appeared ocean-bound? How we wanted to dry Apollo’s salty tears. And give Lisa and Ali a big old hug… wait Lisa and Ali?!

2. We wanted reveals and we got ‘em. The Bachelor season one’s Ali Oetjen, season two runner-up Lisa Hyde, and last year’s outspoken fan fave Florence Moerenhout join the previously announced cast of Laurina Fleure, Tara Pavlovic, Keira Maguire, Michael Turnbull, Apollo Jackson, Davey Lloyd and Jarrod Woodgate.

3. We’re not in the mansion anymore. Okay, so the clue’s in the show name, but the abundance of palm trees, sprawling sandy beaches and ocean frolicking confirm Paradise truly is a whole new romantic world.

4. If you thought ‘Besuited Osher’ was smooth, ‘Hawaiian Shirt Osher’ truly refreshes the parts that other Oshers cannot reach.

5. Fireworks (aka “spa-aarks”) are guaranteed. Something’s raising the hair on Jarrod’s arms, and causing him to labour his sentences. Expect sizzling hot chemistry lessons to be conducted in Paradise.

6. There will be love. Bring on the goosebumpy goodness, as by the sheer volume of longing glances on display, it looks like Cupid’s been getting busy.

7. Apollo twirling fire is definitely his hottest trick.

8. There will be heartache. Laurina’s crying. Jarrod’s fuming. Florence is actually embarrassed. Tara feels really bad. And Keira is thinking ‘What’s wrong with me?’. It’s safe to say there will be trouble in Paradise.

9. If there’s any shape more potent than a love triangle, it’s a love square. Paradise can be a competitive place, and by Tara’s succinct summation, viewers can expect four sides to one of these love stories.

10. There will be a proposal. Get ready to pop a cork, because someone in Paradise pops the question. The million-dollar one: Who’s ready to put a ring on it?