Bachelor In Paradise US - S9 Ep. 3
PG | Reality

Air Date: Fri 10 Nov 2023

Tyler and Tanner arrive on the beach, and all bets are off. Meanwhile, Sam must bypass her urgent medical issue or she'll have to leave the beach.

image-placeholder
122 mins

S9 Ep. 10

Relationships continue to be tested, with more couples considering leaving the beach. Love continues to blossom at the first-ever Paradise wedding.

image-placeholder
36 mins

S9 Ep. 9

After a season of romance, time is running out! Only one rose ceremony is standing between the remaining couples and the end of paradise. The beachgoers feel pressure to lock in their connections.

image-placeholder
80 mins

S9 Ep. 8

Michael's arrival signals a potential change in the tides for Olivia. A new wave of arrivals is ready to turn on the charm and turn up the heat in Paradise.

image-placeholder
70 mins

S9 Ep. 7

With the men handing out roses, tensions are high. Several women vie for one man's heart; a love triangle is set for shipwreck while surprising exits and arrivals rock the beach.

image-placeholder
81 mins

S9 Ep. 6

Kat and Tanner discuss their future while Blake and Jess are left to navigate uncharted waters. Later, new love triangles are formed.

image-placeholder
81 mins

S9 Ep. 5

A new bombshell arrives, Kat's birthday goes awry, and a raunchy game of truth or dare tests the couples' strength.

image-placeholder
82 mins

S9 Ep. 4

Charming new hopefuls John Henry and John B arrive, potentially breaking up one or more solid couples. Meanwhile, Sam tries to recover from her urgent medical issue.

image-placeholder
80 mins

S9 Ep. 3

Season 9