Bachelor In Paradise US - S9 Ep. 10

Episodes
S9 Ep. 10
Relationships continue to be tested, with more couples considering leaving the beach. Love continues to blossom at the first-ever Paradise wedding.
S9 Ep. 9
After a season of romance, time is running out! Only one rose ceremony is standing between the remaining couples and the end of paradise. The beachgoers feel pressure to lock in their connections.
S9 Ep. 8
Michael's arrival signals a potential change in the tides for Olivia. A new wave of arrivals is ready to turn on the charm and turn up the heat in Paradise.
S9 Ep. 7
With the men handing out roses, tensions are high. Several women vie for one man's heart; a love triangle is set for shipwreck while surprising exits and arrivals rock the beach.
S9 Ep. 6
Kat and Tanner discuss their future while Blake and Jess are left to navigate uncharted waters. Later, new love triangles are formed.
S9 Ep. 5
A new bombshell arrives, Kat's birthday goes awry, and a raunchy game of truth or dare tests the couples' strength.
S9 Ep. 4
Charming new hopefuls John Henry and John B arrive, potentially breaking up one or more solid couples. Meanwhile, Sam tries to recover from her urgent medical issue.