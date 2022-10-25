Bachelor In Paradise US

Bachelor in Paradise US - S8 Ep. 8
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 25 Oct 2022

Bachelor In Paradise episode 8

S8 Ep. 7

As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.

S8 Ep. 6

Twelve men find themselves vying for only seven roses. One man finds an unexpected spark in a new arrival.

S8 Ep. 5

With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise.

S8 Ep. 4

Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang?

S8 Ep. 3

Lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies' jaws on the floor.

S8 Ep. 2

Victoria F. arrives and she's ready to make waves. The pressure is on for the ladies to secure their partners.

S8 Ep. 1

Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, Bachelor in Paradise returns with the largest ever cast of fan-favourites.

Bachelor In Paradise US Is Back

Who will find love? Who will leave broken hearted? Who will get engaged? Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US this September 28, Fast-Tracked and exclusive on 10 play.

