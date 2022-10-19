Bachelor In Paradise US

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bachelor in Paradise US - S8 Ep. 7
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 19 Oct 2022

As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.

Episodes
Web Extras
Articles

Episodes

image-placeholder82 mins

S8 Ep. 7

As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 6

Twelve men find themselves vying for only seven roses. One man finds an unexpected spark in a new arrival.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 5

With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 4

Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang?

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 3

Lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies' jaws on the floor.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 2

Victoria F. arrives and she's ready to make waves. The pressure is on for the ladies to secure their partners.

image-placeholder79 mins

S8 Ep. 1

Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, Bachelor in Paradise returns with the largest ever cast of fan-favourites.

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder3 mins

Bachelor In Paradise US Is Back

Who will find love? Who will leave broken hearted? Who will get engaged? Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US this September 28, Fast-Tracked and exclusive on 10 play.

Articles

Season 8