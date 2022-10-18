Bachelor in Paradise US - S8 Ep. 6

Episodes
S8 Ep. 7
As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.
S8 Ep. 6
Twelve men find themselves vying for only seven roses. One man finds an unexpected spark in a new arrival.
S8 Ep. 5
With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise.
S8 Ep. 4
Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang?
S8 Ep. 3
Lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies' jaws on the floor.
S8 Ep. 2
Victoria F. arrives and she's ready to make waves. The pressure is on for the ladies to secure their partners.