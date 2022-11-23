Bachelor In Paradise US

Bachelor in Paradise US - S8 Ep. 16
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 23 Nov 2022Expires: in 11 months

It’s a night full of shocking confessions, surprises and special guests, as the cast reunites for the first time since Paradise to rehash this season’s most dramatic moments.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 16

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 15

After a season full of twists, turns and romance like never before, it all comes down to this.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 14

Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel spill the tea on their former flames, and Becca and Thomas share an exciting announcement.

image-placeholder81 mins

S8 Ep. 13

Three new beachgoers arrive and later, the couples get some much-needed one-on-one time to discuss their futures as the end of Paradise.

image-placeholder83 mins

S8 Ep. 12

After returning from her date with Hayden, Kate weighs her options with Logan and decides which relationship to pursue.

image-placeholder80 mins

S8 Ep. 11

As a wave of new arrivals hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything.

image-placeholder80 mins

S8 Ep. 10

A rose ceremony with the women in charge has some men rethinking their place, and a series of dates shakes things up even more.

image-placeholder80 mins

S8 Ep. 9

Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart.

image-placeholder80 mins

S8 Ep. 8

Rodney confesses to having found a better match, Logan is torn between women, and a lovestruck Johnny escapes temptation. Back at the hotel, emotions are higher than ever.

image-placeholder82 mins

S8 Ep. 7

As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.

image-placeholder3 mins

Bachelor In Paradise US Is Back

Who will find love? Who will leave broken hearted? Who will get engaged? Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US this September 28, Fast-Tracked and exclusive on 10 play.

