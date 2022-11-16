Bachelor in Paradise US - S8 Ep. 14

Episodes
S8 Ep. 14
Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel spill the tea on their former flames, and Becca and Thomas share an exciting announcement.
S8 Ep. 13
Three new beachgoers arrive and later, the couples get some much-needed one-on-one time to discuss their futures as the end of Paradise.
S8 Ep. 12
After returning from her date with Hayden, Kate weighs her options with Logan and decides which relationship to pursue.
S8 Ep. 11
As a wave of new arrivals hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything.
S8 Ep. 10
A rose ceremony with the women in charge has some men rethinking their place, and a series of dates shakes things up even more.
S8 Ep. 9
Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart.
S8 Ep. 8
Rodney confesses to having found a better match, Logan is torn between women, and a lovestruck Johnny escapes temptation. Back at the hotel, emotions are higher than ever.
S8 Ep. 7
As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.
S8 Ep. 6
Twelve men find themselves vying for only seven roses. One man finds an unexpected spark in a new arrival.