Bachelor in Paradise US - S8 Ep. 11

Episodes
S8 Ep. 11
As a wave of new arrivals hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything.
S8 Ep. 10
A rose ceremony with the women in charge has some men rethinking their place, and a series of dates shakes things up even more.
S8 Ep. 9
Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart.
S8 Ep. 8
Rodney confesses to having found a better match, Logan is torn between women, and a lovestruck Johnny escapes temptation. Back at the hotel, emotions are higher than ever.
S8 Ep. 7
As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men.
S8 Ep. 6
Twelve men find themselves vying for only seven roses. One man finds an unexpected spark in a new arrival.
S8 Ep. 5
With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise.
S8 Ep. 4
Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang?
S8 Ep. 3
Lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies' jaws on the floor.