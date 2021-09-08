Bachelor In Paradise US - S7 Ep. 7

Episodes
S7 Ep. 11
It's the most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise US finale in history! Who will get engaged and who will go home broken hearted?
S7 Ep. 10
Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they'll have to deal with the present.
S7 Ep. 8
Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first they'll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history.
S7 Ep. 7
Guest host Tituss Burgess throws a welcome party that stirs up drama, and unexpected guests arrive including Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt.
S7 Ep. 6
Joe comes face-to-face with Kendall, and Serena P. isn’t the only one left to reconsider a future on the beach. Meanwhile, Pieper arrives to clear the air about her and Brendan.
S7 Ep. 5
The drama continues as couples fall apart and new ones form. Plus, in a Bachelor In Paradise US first, a previous Bachelorette arrives on the beach looking for love.
S7 Ep. 3
With the shocking first rose ceremony in the past, it's time for some fresh faces to walk down the sunny Paradise steps.