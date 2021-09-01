Bachelor In Paradise US

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bachelor In Paradise US - S7 Ep. 5
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 1 Sep 2021
Expires: in 21 days

The drama continues as couples fall apart and new ones form. Plus, in a Bachelor In Paradise US first, a previous Bachelorette arrives on the beach looking for love.

Episodes
Web Extras
ArticlesHome

Episodes

image-placeholder119 mins

S7 Ep. 11

It's the most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise US finale in history! Who will get engaged and who will go home broken hearted?

image-placeholder121 mins

S7 Ep. 10

Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they'll have to deal with the present.

image-placeholder80 mins

S7 Ep. 9

L-bombs will be dropped, plus will a tropical storm cause the end of Paradise?

image-placeholder79 mins

S7 Ep. 8

Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first they'll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history.

image-placeholder80 mins

S7 Ep. 7

Guest host Tituss Burgess throws a welcome party that stirs up drama, and unexpected guests arrive including Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt.

image-placeholder80 mins

S7 Ep. 6

Joe comes face-to-face with Kendall, and Serena P. isn’t the only one left to reconsider a future on the beach. Meanwhile, Pieper arrives to clear the air about her and Brendan.

image-placeholder80 mins

S7 Ep. 5

The drama continues as couples fall apart and new ones form. Plus, in a Bachelor In Paradise US first, a previous Bachelorette arrives on the beach looking for love.

image-placeholder81 mins

S7 Ep. 4

In a drama filled week, new arrivals cause a stir and some couples are left broken apart.

image-placeholder79 mins

S7 Ep. 3

With the shocking first rose ceremony in the past, it's time for some fresh faces to walk down the sunny Paradise steps.

image-placeholder81 mins

S7 Ep. 2

Knock knock, Demi's here! With a rose ceremony on the horizon, the ladies are feeling the pressure to find a potential match.

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder7 mins

Unwritten Paradise Rules Get Broken

Two couples are confronted over whether or not they were already in a relationship before arriving in Paradise.

image-placeholder1 mins

Opening Titles Bachelor In Paradise Season 7

Could an opening titles sequence be more iconic than Bachelor In Paradise US/

image-placeholder5 mins

"David Spade... What the f$%& are you doing here?"

The season's first guest host didn't disappoint

image-placeholder10 mins

Guess Who's Coming To Paradise?

Your favourite US Bachelor and Bachelorettes are back!

image-placeholder2 mins

This Season On Bachelor In Paradise US

It's going to be bigger and bolder than ever before!

image-placeholder3 mins

Bachelor In Paradise US Season 7: Sneak Peek

This could be the most dramatic Bachelor In Paradise... EVER!

Articles

Season 7