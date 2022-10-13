The Most Dramatic Moments From Bachelor In Paradise US... So Far!

They don't know it yet, but there's still a huge twist looming for our loved-up singles. And even before that all kicks in, there's been a lot happening to keep us absolutely engrossed in this season of Paradise.

On top of the usual romance, love triangles and occasional fights there have been some truly shocking, hilarious and absolutely wild moments and the season has only just begun!

Here's just a taste of some of our favourite dramatic moments from Bachelor in Paradise US Season 8.

Salley finally joined her suitcase... and took it home again:

Famous for pulling out of Clayton's season before arrivals, Salley made quite the entrance to Paradise... well, her luggage did at least. With her suitcase arriving but no sign of Salley herself, the others wondered if they'd ever even see her on the beach. The women also went through her luggage, revealing some... personal items and even making jokes about using them in the Boom Boom Room themselves.

After several missed flights, Salley finally arrived to join her suitcase and Genevieve and Shanae grilled her about the rumours that she had visited her ex-fiancé before coming to Paradise. After they suggested Salley wasn't there "for the right reasons", she got up and walked right out of Paradise.

Teddi also made the decision to leave:

Heading into Paradise with the intention of seeing what her connection with Andrew would be like, things seemed pretty steady for Teddi. But slowly she started to realise that perhaps the chemistry wasn't as strong as she thought it would be. This confusion over her feelings for Andrew was only made even more difficult when Teddi met Rodney.

Making the decision to leave, Teddi did so quietly and without telling anyone else in Paradise, including Rodney who was looking for her with a date card in his hands.

Kira won't let Jill catch a break:

After stealing her drink and trying to move in on Jill and Romeo's connection early on, Kira was booted from Paradise... but someone forgot to tell her that.

Returning to the beach, Kira had her sights set on Jacob and asked for a second chance. Hearing her out, Jacob said he was still all-in with Jill and once again dumped the already exiled Kira.

But Romeo and Kira make the most of things:

Seeing the opportunity to comfort Kira, Romeo swooped in to offer a shoulder to cry on. Then, after what felt like a silent eternity, the pair decided to leave Paradise and try dating in the real world!

The whiplash of Kira's return, attempts at ruining Jill's day one more time and finally settling on leaving with Romeo was a lot for us to take on board, but no one looked more confused than Romeo himself.

Brittany upgrades a bad pizza date:

During her date with Pizza Pete, Brittany got to endure a TED talk all about Pete and his achievements. When it was clear she wasn't interested in the chat, Pete returned and told the other men she was just there to chase clout. Meanwhile, Andrew saw this as an opportunity, pulling Brittany aside for a chat and a kiss.

Ashley and Jared returned and things got... gassy?

First meeting on Season 2 of Paradise, Ashley and Jared eventually got married so it was a bit of a surprise to see the happily married couple return to go on dates. But a free trip is a free trip, right?

While they hoped their return to Paradise could ignite their sex life, their first night didn't really go to plan after Ashley complained of stomach issues and... gas.

And Sierra literally bought the stars in the sky:

Forming an almost instant connection, Sierra and Michael seemed to be on a good thing, but still dealing with the loss of his wife Michael told her that he wasn't ready to fully commit.

All of this also happened after Sierra revealed that she named a group of stars after Michael, his late wife and son. After their break-up, Sierra walked back to the bar and announced she would be heading home. After she left, Michael was obviously aware that he needed to find a new connection or he'd risk his place in Paradise.

It's already been an absolutely wild ride, and with a massive twist still to rock the beach we can't wait to see what else is in store for this season of Bachelor in Paradise US.

