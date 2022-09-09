Bachelor In Paradise US Season 8 Is Coming Fast-Tracked And Exclusive To 10 play

It’s time to slip, slop slap, Paradise is back and hotter than ever.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise US is on its way, with a selection of Bachelor Nation singles heading to the beaches of Mexico hopeful for a second chance at love.

10 play will be airing every single episode of the brand-new season, fast-tracked and exclusive from September 28.

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise US will be lead by a brand-new host, former NFL quarter back, Jesse Palmer. And of course, Bachelor Nation favourite Wells Adams will be returning to the beach as resident bartender and gossip king. You can also expect to see a spin on the show's format this year in what Palmer calls a 'shocking twist' just to keep you on your toes.

With a brilliant cross-section of cast members from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette we just know this season is going to be packed full of juicy drama.

Here are all the cast members who have been announced for Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise US. Special mention to Clayton (Season 26) whose season provided almost half of this season's cast list. We can't wait to see how this plays out.

Romeo Alexander

From Michelle's season of The Bachelorette (Season 18)

Michael Allio

From Katie's season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Shanae Ankney

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Jill Chin

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Brittany Galvin

From Matt's season of The Bachelor (Season 25)

Justin Glaze

From Katie's season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Hunter Haag

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Sierra Jackson

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Brandon Jones

From Michelle's season of The Bachelorette (Season 18)

Hailey Malles

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Kira Mengitsu

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Lace Morris

From Ben's season of The Bachelor (Season 20)

Logan Palmer

From Rachel and Gabby's season of The Bachelorette (Season 19)

Genevieve Parisi

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor Season 26

Jacob Rapini

From Rachel and Gabby's season of The Bachelorette (Season 19)

Serene Russell

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Andrew Spencer

From Katie's season of The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Teddi Wright

From Clayton's season of The Bachelor (Season 26)

Casey Woods

From Michelle's season of The Bachelorette (Season 18)

Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US on 10 play September 28 or watch seasons 5-7 on demand now.