Bachelor In Paradise US Season 7 Guest Hosts Announced

Bachelor In Paradise US is doing something a little different for its upcoming seventh season. With long-time host Chris Harrison having bid Bachelor Nation goodbye, his considerable shoes will be filled by not one but four rotating guest hosts.

Comedian David Spade, rapper Lil Jon, former *NSYNC member Lance Bass and actor Tituss Burgess will be helping call the shots, as season 7’s romantics bestow roses, frolic in the surf and apply each other’s sunscreen hoping sparks will fly in Sayulita, Mexico.

Wells Adams adds to the amorous entertainment as Paradise’s resident bartender.

The Bachelor Nation veteran will serve both cocktails and wisdom, as somebody who’s well and truly been there and done that. Wells also performs double-duties as master of ceremonies for each dramatic Rose Ceremony.

Who will walk off into the sunset together? You can watch it all unfold on 10 play, with fast-tracked episodes of Bachelor In Paradise US season 7 kicking off at 4pm on Tuesday August 17. In the meantime, fan the flames by going back to where it all began, with seasons 1-3 now available to binge your heart out.

Catch the all-new season of Bachelor in Paradise US on 10 play from August 17 or watch Seasons 1 - 3 on demand now