Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Australian Survivor - S8 Ep. 21
Reality
Air Date: Sun 19 Mar 2023
The end is in sight, but it will require damage control, betrayal of allies and master manipulation for one of the castaways to navigate the muddy waters of the game to become Sole Survivor.
Home
Australian Survivor Talking TribalSurvivors
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Latest Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Read More
Season 8: Heroes V Villains