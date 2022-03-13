Australian Survivor - S7 Ep. 17

Episodes
S7 Ep. 1
Season Premier of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, located in Far North Queensland where 24 castaways will face off with their loved ones to see who has what it takes to be crowned Sole Survivor.
S7 Ep. 2
Battle lines are drawn with one castaway on the outs with the Blue Tribe. Then, When an idol is found, someone at Tribal Council tries to flush it. Will they succeed?
S7 Ep. 3
A new day, a new Reward Challenge, with a trip to the coveted Survivor Shop. With one person from the winning Tribe able to take someone from the other Tribe along with them.
S7 Ep. 4
When one member from the losing Tribe is invited to the winning Tribe's Reward Challenge treat of croissants and sweet things, it's a long overdue reunion for one cute pair.
S7 Ep. 5
The grueling barrel Immunity Challenge is back! Castaways must withstand the heat while holding their weight. In an epic battle, one person dials up hero mode and wins the challenge for their Tribe.
S7 Ep. 6
In another epic Immunity Challenge, two Castaways push themselves to their limits, leading to potentially dire consequences for their Tribes. Then, One Castaway breaks ranks and warns a friend
S7 Ep. 7
It's Tribe Swap time! As the game heats up, the time has come for the Castaways to truly play their own game, even if it means turning on a loved one.
S7 Ep. 8
Last night's Tribal Council plays on the minds of quite a few Castaways. In true Tribe Swap fashion, not everything is rosy as strong personalities struggle to navigate a new environment.
S7 Ep. 9
The game is well and truly underway with one Castaway deciding the time is right to start playing alliances off one another.