Your Guide To The Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels Post-Merge

The Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels post-swap was a rollercoaster, marked by two original tribes fracturing from within and going to war.

If the pre-swap hinted that the Titans and Rebels were strangely parallel, the post-swap proved it in now uncanny fashion. Both ruling groups folded in on each other, and it was Titan on Titan and Rebel on Rebel violence that marked this second phase of the game.

That aforementioned rollercoaster makes something of a mockery of my usual ‘winners and losers’ article structure so, instead, going into the merge, I’m breaking down the centres of power that will need to rise up in some combination to topple one another. Game on.

The Middle-Aged Mafia

The trio once dubbed by Viola as the “senior citizens” have dominated this swap. Caroline, Kitty and Eden all did their part to enact that first pivotal hit on Viola and suppress an insurgency before it ever had a chance. They all played important parts. Caroline sensed the blindside and reacted accordingly, Kitty seemed to particularly bond with Rianna and Sarah, bringing over essential numbers and trust, and Eden secured the failsafe in Jaden.

These defences proved crucial. When Mark swore revenge on a counter plan and a wild scramble threw everything into chaos, that key positioning assured their survival. They made mistakes -- mostly trusting Mark, which was short-sighted – but they recovered, and Rianna’s loyalty, Jaden’s number and Eden’s instincts to abort the split vote plan allowed them to win the day. The victory may have seemed circumstantial and lucky, but it embodied one of my favourite Survivor truisms, the idea that you often make your own luck. The Middle-Aged Mafia’s starting hit was so lethal, secure and well-executed, that that positioning carried the day through pitfalls and pandemonium in its wake. They set themselves up well enough to overcome their own mistakes.

On the receiving end of that lethal hit, Mark free-fell through the post-swap after starting as chief operator on Titan’s beach. He lost his primary ally, erroneously played his idol from that discomfort, and his revenge arc failed, speaking to his lack of capital as compared to his former allies. He’s had to come back to his old friends with his tail so far between his legs it’s a wonder he can walk. He now needs to jump ship, like, yesterday. In the words of Jake O’Kane, thank God he’s a good swimmer.

Kirby’s Crew

When we last left Kirby, she was drawing allies like moths to a flame but also blowing up the game with that same fire. Between the decoy votes and civil wars that marked her first two weeks of gameplay, I just wanted her to use her great power responsibly, however, I now understand that’s not Kirby’s MO. She doesn’t withdraw, she writes herself lofty cheques and somehow cashes them. That big win came in the tug of war for Titan numbers, where she and Feras, in dual prisoner’s dilemmas, battling with the same old adage of the scorpion and the frog, inevitably went to battle. It made numerical sense for the Titans to attach themselves to Kirby’s three over Feras’ four, but they also reiterated the drawcard of her trustworthiness, in the face of all evidence. It was maths, but it was also aura, something that can’t be calculated.

The second week of the swap saw that control falter. She lost a number in Charles to a major twist that eradicated her once splittable majority, and then former foil Alex was sent over to further dwindle that gap. Where she can take some accountability is in losing Kelli. Kirby set herself the near-impossible task of managing the Kelli-grenade with grace and patience, but Survivor lore is littered with players who bravely attempted to drag a goat through the game, only to be trampled by that weight themselves. Kelli was undeniably a liability, but Kirby had made a bed she now had to lie in with her side by side. Through circumstance and bad luck, she and her whole alliance needed Kelli’s number, and sacrificing her put that side on what should’ve been precarious equal footing against a two-idol team.

However, she still holds a lot of capital and Rianna is a vital bill. Rianna’s post-swap run had its fair share of disasters. She overly trusted Caroline and Kitty, voting against her best interest against all reason and accidentally sending Sarah out of the game. She was lucky to survive that major transgression, but she’s built since, enduring through a minority swap and even making some allies and accruing an idol along the way.

The Feras Four

If Kirby started high and then lost some footing, Feras’ trajectory was naturally the opposite. Losing Garrick as his allies pleaded with him to play his idol was unfortunate. Being referred to as a used car salesman, perhaps even more so. However, good karma found Feras and his allies, gifting him first the major twist that took out Charles (poor Charles) off the back of two clutch challenge wins and a savvy vote split. It then delivered Alex and a second idol for their side. Within that, Raymond’s connection to Kelli at least somewhat seemed to spur an implosion that made her unworkable to her allies, and Aileen was the ultimate underdog, singlehandedly winning pivotal challenges to save herself.

However, I’m still critical of this group for also sacrificing Kelli. While it may feel like a moral victory for Alex’s first actual Survivor scalp to be in the form of his arch-nemesis, this collective could have assured an outright majority. Their four Kirby votes would’ve won the day while the other side was distracted by the Kelli of it all. Optimally, no one should have sacrificed Kelli, but it did lead to the job reveal of the century. I’ll treasure it forever.

The Merge

We currently stand with three core groups, none of which have an outright majority, and which will have to link up in some way to win the day. The most natural pairing seems to be the Middle-Aged Mafia and Kirby’s group against Feras. Feras’ side has enough heat (and idols) to make them a threat, and the other sides have links in Mark and Valeria, Winna and Jaden and Rianna, Caroline and Kitty. However, in my view, everyone should be seeing Kirby’s threat level and potential, as her side could pull over Mark and Jaden alone. They should really start eroding her impact pretty soon, but will they? They’ll probably just fall in love with her. That’s the Kirby cult. Sign me up.

However it shakes out as we head into the biggest merge in English-speaking Survivor history with players so chaotic I am genuinely concerned about them, I’ll be there, with popcorn.

