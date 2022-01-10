Will The Queen Of Survivor Succeed In Scoring Another Win?

Two-time winner of Survivor US and absolute Queen of the game, Sandra Diaz, is out for a third title and the Australian Survivor: Blood V Water crown.

But will her secret weapon in daughter Nina be her downfall?

After watching her mother play the world’s greatest game since the age of five, we’re sure Nina’s picked up a trick or two when it comes to dethroning the closest person to her.

As they say, all’s fair in love and war right?

