Will The Deepest Bonds Be Broken?

Think you’re seeing double?

Identical twins, Speech Pathologist, Michelle and Chiropractor Mel Chiang, are stepping into the new season of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water with a super power like no other.

With their twin connection, the dynamic duo are able to know what the other is thinking without speaking and they can even feel each other’s pain.

But these sisters are determined to beat each other at their own game, so will this super power turn into their biggest weakness?

