Will In-Laws Croc And Chrissy Stand By Each Other?

This season, Australian Survivor will set out to answer the age old question: is blood thicker than water?

With their relationship about to be put to the test, NRL Legend Michael Crocker and sister in law Chrissy Zaremba are confident their bond will keep them strong.

But as we all know, this is a game like no other and at the end of the day, there can be only one Sole Survivor.

Will Croc and Chrissy stand by each other, or will the game tear them apart?

Click below for a look at Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.