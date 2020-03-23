Who Is Most Likely To Win Survivor? The Results Are In 

It’s been an explosive season, with twists and turns never seen in the history of Australian Survivor.

And finals week is THE week to watch.

The Survivors are going to be lying, scheming and doing anything they can to ensure they’re sitting in front of the Jury.

There are only five players remaining - Tarzan, David, Brooke, Sharn and Moana. Who could possibly win? Who has the best resume? And who may have stepped on too many toes?

We’ve completed a thorough examination of each candidate’s game. Read on for our predictions on who is most likely to be crowned the All Stars Sole Survivor.

Could It Be Sharn?

Pros :

Sharn’s strong social skills have carried her through the game. She is a barrister, after all. From day one, she played the double agent and made close friendships with all the alliances. In many cases, she was the swing vote, giving her a crazy amount of power. Not to mention, she managed to get into a strong alliance with Moana and David, which kept her safe from being voted out.

Cons :

What is one of her biggest strengths, could also prove to be her biggest weakness. By playing both sides, she has planted seeds of distrust amongst some of her closest allies. And, after what happened with the deadlock in Episode 20 – when she promised to vote with the Vakama Three, then betrayed them - she may have quite a few enemies on the Jury.

In our poll, only 2% of the participants voted for Sharn to win.

Could It Be Moana?

Pros :

Moana has been the leader of her alliance since the merge. She secretly arranged to remove two of David’s closest allies, Phoebe and Zach, to make him vulnerable. She survived Exile Beach and smashed two fire challenges. One of those resulted in AK being sent to Jury Villa.

Cons :

Moana’s silent game meant that her social interaction wasn’t as strong as the others. She only put effort in with her immediate alliance and made a few enemies along the way. Could that be her downfall?

What Did You Say?

In our poll, Moana came in as the third most likely to win.

Could It Be David?

Pros :

Everyone’s gunning for David. He fearlessly played some of the biggest moves and even held two Idols at one point. He got rid of his fellow Season 4 players, Daisy and Harry, and may even get the record for playing the most consecutive days in the game. Not to mention, turning on Phoebe and blindsiding her, after taking her Idol. Somehow, he managed to avoid getting any tribal votes until Episode 13. Which is crazy – he’s one of the biggest players in the game! He convinced Zach to go to Exile Beach and has a very close alliance with Moana, Tarzan and Sharn.

Cons :

Everyone knows how big a threat he is, and no one would want to be sitting with him at the end (surely?). Knowing this, he may be a massive target.

What did you say?

In our poll, David came in as most likely to win with 37% of the votes.

Could It Be Tarzan?

Pros :

Tarzan is so loyal - it’s truly admirable. He’s stuck by his alliances through thick and thin. He told Moana when Sharn betrayed her (even though Moana didn’t believe him) and had David’s back when Sharn wanted to vote him out. You honestly can’t get a better ally than Tarzan.

Cons :

Some may not agree that he has played big moves to get to the end. Some may say, he’s been a goat. It could work to his advantage, because big players will want to take him to the end, underestimating his game. Or, it may be a disadvantage, if the Jury doesn’t believe he’s played enough moves.

What did you say?

In our poll, 5% voted for Tarzan to win.

Could It Be Brooke?

Pros :

Brooke has been a challenge beast. She took out three Immunity Idols, most of which were against David. She got revenge on Flick early in the game and after merge, despite being on the outer, managed to keep her place in the game. Recently, she has formed a good relationship with Moana, which may help her get to the end.

Cons:

She isn’t a part of the majority alliance, so all odds are against her. But she’s survived this far, so she may still have a fighting chance.

What Did You Say?

In our poll, 3% voted for Brooke to win.