Watch An Exclusive Preview Of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn

Watch an extended preview of the upcoming season of Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn before it premieres, Sunday, 18 July at 7.30pm.

Set in Cloncurry, Queensland, the upcoming sixth season of Australian Survivor will be one of the toughest yet.

Twenty-four brand new castaways are ready to take on the challenge to outwit, outplay and outlast their competitors in the hopes that they will be crowned Sole Survivor of 2021.

This year, the season’s theme Brains v Brawn will see competitors split into two tribes based on their intellect or their physical strength. Each tribe will battle to prove that their attribute is the key to winning the game of Survivor.

Ahead of the season premiere of Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, check out an extended preview of the first episode above.

With contestants battling the brutal conditions of the Aussie Outback, as well as attempting to avoid the odd blindside here and there, this season is heating up to be one of the toughest yet.

But who do you think will be able to make it to the very end and claim the title of Sole Survivor? And what’s more important in the world’s toughest game, brains or brawn?

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn Premieres Sunday, 18 July At 7.30 on 10 and 10 play

Related Articles

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.