Watch An Exclusive Preview Of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn

Set in Cloncurry, Queensland, the upcoming sixth season of Australian Survivor will be one of the toughest yet.

Twenty-four brand new castaways are ready to take on the challenge to outwit, outplay and outlast their competitors in the hopes that they will be crowned Sole Survivor of 2021.

This year, the season’s theme Brains v Brawn will see competitors split into two tribes based on their intellect or their physical strength. Each tribe will battle to prove that their attribute is the key to winning the game of Survivor.

Ahead of the season premiere of Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, check out an extended preview of the first episode above.

With contestants battling the brutal conditions of the Aussie Outback, as well as attempting to avoid the odd blindside here and there, this season is heating up to be one of the toughest yet.

But who do you think will be able to make it to the very end and claim the title of Sole Survivor? And what’s more important in the world’s toughest game, brains or brawn?

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn Premieres Sunday, 18 July At 7.30 on 10 and 10 play