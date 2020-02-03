Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

VOTE: Who Will Win Survivor All Stars?

Think you know who will be the Sole Survivor? Have your say and vote now!

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
    Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

    Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

    Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
    ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

    ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

    Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
    ‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

    ‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

    On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
    Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

    Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

    In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.