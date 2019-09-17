Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

Ultimate Players Collide In Australian Survivor: All Stars

Ultimate Players Collide In Australian Survivor: All Stars

Superstars of Australian Survivor are set to make their comeback in 2020, bidding to outwit, outplay and outlast the competition in Australian Survivor: All Stars.

Snuff out those post-season blues, people; the ultimate Survivor showdown is coming to 10. Next year, 24 of the biggest players will return for redemption, reward and revenge in Australian Survivor: All Stars.

And like true idols of the game, they’ll settle for nothing less than being the last Survivor standing.

“Over the past four sensational seasons of Australian Survivor, we have watched almost 100 fantastic contestants play the game. Now with the next All Stars season, we have the exciting opportunity to invite some of our most memorable players back for another chance to take home the title of Sole Survivor,” said Network 10 Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey.

“Australian viewers have embraced the game play, the physical challenges, and the passionate characters that makes Survivor so unique and compelling. We can’t wait to return in 2020 with more twists and turns from the All Stars cast.”

Endemol Shine Australia CEO, Carl Fennessy, said: “We are immensely proud that Australian Survivor has resonated with viewers and really hit its stride. We look forward to bringing together a phenomenal All Star cast to play this incredible game.”

After an epic season of Champions v Contenders that absolutely had it all, expect fireworks when 24 Survivor titans collide with their eyes on the ultimate prize: the title of Sole Survivor.

Australian Survivor: All Stars is coming to 10 and 10 play in 2020

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.