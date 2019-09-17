Ultimate Players Collide In Australian Survivor: All Stars

Snuff out those post-season blues, people; the ultimate Survivor showdown is coming to 10. Next year, 24 of the biggest players will return for redemption, reward and revenge in Australian Survivor: All Stars.

And like true idols of the game, they’ll settle for nothing less than being the last Survivor standing.

“Over the past four sensational seasons of Australian Survivor, we have watched almost 100 fantastic contestants play the game. Now with the next All Stars season, we have the exciting opportunity to invite some of our most memorable players back for another chance to take home the title of Sole Survivor,” said Network 10 Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey.

“Australian viewers have embraced the game play, the physical challenges, and the passionate characters that makes Survivor so unique and compelling. We can’t wait to return in 2020 with more twists and turns from the All Stars cast.”

Endemol Shine Australia CEO, Carl Fennessy, said: “We are immensely proud that Australian Survivor has resonated with viewers and really hit its stride. We look forward to bringing together a phenomenal All Star cast to play this incredible game.”

After an epic season of Champions v Contenders that absolutely had it all, expect fireworks when 24 Survivor titans collide with their eyes on the ultimate prize: the title of Sole Survivor.

Australian Survivor: All Stars is coming to 10 and 10 play in 2020