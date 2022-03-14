Three Survivors Win Their Place Out Of Purgatory And Back In The Game

On Monday night, the tribe heard more about what this mysterious purgatory was, and what would be taking place soon enough. After sending KJ and Jordie to join Shay, the tribe heard that one more person would be joining them, before the four players in purgatory would compete for three spots back in the game, and a second chance at Sole Survivor.

Josh saw this as the perfect opportunity to flush one of Mark and Sam’s idols, though there was still speculation that Jordie wasn’t telling the truth about Sam ‘stealing’ his brother’s idol. And despite ‘Juicy’ Dave’s best efforts to spook Sam at Tribal Council, Michelle was the fourth person to be voted out and sent to purgatory.

And while the four players would be competing against each other, a purgatory alliance quickly formed, with the four acknowledging that whichever three made it back in the game would have to do everything they could to dethrone the core alliance that had been ruling the game since merge.

“This is it,” Jordie told KJ, Shay and Michelle, “This is the moment. No matter who gets through, I’m so proud of all of you and we’re going to have so much fun.

“And just go hard, promise me, when we get in there we go hard,” he added.

As they arrived at their challenge, KJ, Jordie, Michelle and Shay were told that to win their place back in the game the would have to compete in a challenge that would test their agility, balance, and patience.

Though it was extremely close, unfortunately for Michelle, she was unable to drop her ball in the bucket in time, and KJ, Jordie and Shay were able to return to camp with their tribe once again.

Because she lost the challenge, to add salt to the wound, Michelle also had to burn her buff before officially leaving the game and becoming the fourth member of the jury.

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water continues Sunday - Monday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play on demand