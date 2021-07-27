The Selfless Act That Saved King George Is Rewarded With A Tribe Swap Twist

George has been the centre of attention for every single Tribal Council the Brains have attended.

In the first Tribal Council, he had an advantage which completely changed the game, allowing him to save himself and five others from being voted out. In the second, he had an idol which he used to save himself. And in the third, Cara played hot potato with her idol, passing it to Baden and then George, in an attempt to confuse the other alliance on who they should vote for.

“I had a plan that I was going to get to the tribal, pull [the idol] out and then go ‘Oh George, I think you need this more than me’. Hand it to him, and then him go, ‘No, you have it, Cara.’ It’s like doing pass the parcel. Whatever they were planning, their mind goes crazy and then some of them go, ‘What do we do?’” Baden said, during the episode.

“Hot potato at Tribal, it's just going to throw them into chaos and put pressure on Wai to stick to the plan,” Cara revealed to the camera.

With Wai on the fence, they desperately needed her vote in order to keep their Minority Alliance strong. But unfortunately, Joey’s promise of a better life over in the Majority Alliance sounded too good for her to give up.

“I didn’t ask to be saved. You can’t do one thing and just expect that someone is going to be loyal to you for the rest of their time here. So, that’s my decision mate. Good luck,” Wai said as she wrote George’s name down at Tribal Council.

Then things got highly emotional.

Cara showed just how selfless she is by playing her idol for George. With the four votes on George excluded, Cara and Georgia were tied with three votes each. This called for a re-vote.

In a moment that broke Australian hearts, the entire Majority Alliance voted for Cara, sending her home.

But Cara didn’t go home. After making the kind-hearted sacrifice that ultimately led to her downfall, away from prying eyes she was set up with a new torch, a Brawn buff and a message:

“Your tribe may have spoken, but your game is not over… another tribe is waiting for you. Take this torch and join them.”

Related Article: 'I Am Unstoppable': Simon Overhauls His Game With Double Idol Find

In the biggest, most well-orchestrated twist ever, Cara was saved and is now a member of the Brawn Tribe.

But what about poor George, who’s Minority Alliance consists of just him and Baden?

From day dot he’s been a controversial character; a destructive, chaotic player. Who doesn’t love watching that? Right?

George makes me want to smash my head through a wall, that is all #SurvivorAU — Cuppa Tea (@tearobillot) July 20, 2021

Every episode I think - who would wear a WHITE SUIT to the outback in #SurvivorAU — VB (@subdioo) July 20, 2021

George not helping the camp make fire because he wanted to conserve energy and instead going on a huge exhausting walk? He can’t be for real #SurvivorAU — theboywizard (@_theboywizard_) July 20, 2021

George at least makes the show entertaining & funny the other contestants are so serious, boring and unentertaining. We need George for the laughs. 😊😊But George does talk too much & always shows his hand, he wouldn't make a good poker player. #SurvivorAU — 🛡️💧Princess Gemma (@Gemmasparkle) July 26, 2021

I think King George is my all time favourite contestant on #SurvivorAU absolutely hilarious — the vulcan (@vulcan_tiger) July 26, 2021

He is a hot mess and very not socially aware, but he is coming round on me ol King George. #SurvivorAU — Nick Rance (@NotAlexRance) July 20, 2021

George is pure entertainment and he's getting all the confessionals that he deserves. #SurvivorAU — ᒍᗩᗰEᔕᖇEᗪ (@mockingjames_) July 26, 2021

So, do we hope the next few episodes of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn will hold a lot more of George’s hilarious one-liners while he fights from the bottom of the Brains Tribe?

Hell yeah!