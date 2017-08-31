Survivor Speed Round with Sarah

Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for series 1 as well?

I was in London working when the first auditions went around so I had no idea there was an Australian Survivor even coming out. However, when I got home, my family and I were stoked to hear that the Aussies were giving it a crack and interested to see how it would stack up against the original. We were very impressed. As soon as that ‘auditions are now open for season two’ promo popped up at the end of the final episode there was no question I was applying. It was my life-long dream (it's corny but it's 100% true), I wasn’t not going to apply! For my whole life, when I would watch the show I always thought that if I ever got the chance I would go for it, so again it was a no-brainer. My dad was actually going to apply as well but he chickened out.

What will be your strength in the competition?

I believe my understanding of the game will work to my advantage and by extension I think it will make my social game my greatest strength.

What is your Survivor game plan?

My plan is to basically go in without a plan, stay loose, keep my eyes and ears peeled and play the cards as they come. As I said, I want to play a smart and memorable game but how I achieve that is up to the Survivor gods.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

Probably smarts.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

Well depending on how you look at it unfortunately/fortunately I have just come back from a 14 day cruise with my family through the South Pacific Islands, so even though I worked out every day and cut out all sugars, I hardly think circumstantially it was the best preparation for a show where you are stripped of all luxuries and sent to live on an island with only the barest of necessities. However I was lucky enough to get a feel for the climate of the South Pacific while I was away so I should know what to expect.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

Endurance-wise I think I stand a pretty good chance at holding my own. Puzzles are tricky because you never know if the puzzle is suited to how your brain operates, but I think I could also step up there. Physically I am stronger than most girls but up against the boys I doubt I'd stand a chance.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

I think the social comes hand-in-hand with the strategic. It's all well and good to have a strategic plan laid out in your head, but it's all about the numbers and if you can't convince people to go with you then I doesn’t matter what you plan is. So I hope that my social game is where I find my success.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

I am happy to play the villain but I don't want to play evil; in this game you have to lie, you have to manipulate, you have to double cross and I have no qualms whatsoever about that. But I would never do anything mean-spirited with the intention of being hurtful to anyone because that is just not in my nature.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

My word in the game is not reflective of my word in my real life, and I am not going in to prove my honesty, I'm going in to play the best game that I can and that means lasting as long as I can by any means necessary. At the end of the day, for me it's all part of the game and you have to expect it from others just as much as you have to expect it from yourself.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Because of my one rule I am giving myself going into the game: don't make enemies. When you make enemies they play with emotion and will do anything to get you out even if it defies logic.

Describe yourself in five words:

Independent, funny, scrappy, kind, intuitive

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

Of course I do, because anyone can win (e.g. Kristie from season one), no one wins the same way twice. I have the drive, that's all I need!

