Survivor Speed Round with Peter

Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for series 1 as well?

I've been a fan of the show for 10-plus years. I had a Survivor themed twenty-first birthday party and I know I can win it. I want the title of Sole Survivor and what it stands for. I didn't apply for season one.

What will be your strength in the competition?

Physically: Swimming. Other: Forming bonds and reading people.

What is your Survivor game plan?

Be myself. I have a fun and non-threatening personality. At the same time, I’ll turn people against each other and hide my strategy with emotion i.e. don't vote someone out because they're a threat, vote them our because they're annoying, eating too much food and bad for the tribe. If I can mask strategy with emotion I can hopefully get my way without appearing to be a huge threat and putting a target on my back.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

I think people are going to write me off as a ditz, which is perfect because they won't expect me to make actual plays and to be able to rally people towards my goals.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

Physically, I've been going to the gym, swimming, balancing, throwing balls into a bucket, playing Just Dance. Mentally, I’ve been looking into various strategies, as well as how to read people and social cues to pick up on. Telling myself not to be too trusting.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

I think I will do quite well in them. I'm not the biggest guy so in terms of brute strength I think I will lack a bit. But I'm a great swimmer and I think I can do really well in endurance challenges come the merge. I loved puzzles as a child and have been doing a lot of them recently, so I'm sure in terms of most aspects of challenges I will perform well.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

To me the social and strategic game are pretty much the same thing. Talking to people in a way that slowly adjusts their goals to be yours is something that I will be trying to do. I get along with people well so I believe the social game should come with relative ease.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

I think everyone has a limit. I'm absolutely willing to lie, flirt and sabotage. If cheating doesn't have huge repercussions, I'll cheat too. However I do have a limit within this. For example I would never swear on someone’s life – that's scummy.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

Yes, I'm definitely willing to break alliances if it'll get me further in the game. And I don't feel bad about it because I'm sure that others will too.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Firstly, I won’t be overly rude or mean to anyone. Any lying or cheating is done for the purpose of getting me further in the game. I think people will like me, but more importantly at the end is that they respect the game that I played, and that they see the logic in my moves.

Describe yourself in five words: Quirky, Sassy, Outgoing, Fun, Bold

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

Absolutely. I have the physical qualities to make me valuable early. A fun, charming personality, and I'm open to being ruthless and needing to do whatever it takes to get further in this game.

