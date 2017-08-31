Survivor Speed Round with Luke

Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for series 1 as well?

No, only season two. [I thought] it would be great to do. Never really thought I would get here.

What will be your strength in the competition?

The challenges and social side. A good all round game.

What is your Survivor game plan?

To dominate

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

To be sneaky.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

A little bit of extra training and enjoying life's luxury's while I can.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

Quite well, I don’t like to lose.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

Social, because I don’t annoy people.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

Nothing is off the table.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

Of course.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Because they will know I'm a good person and the other person beside me is hopefully an ass.

Describe yourself in five words:

Loud, energetic, funny, people-pleaser

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

Yes, because I'm not going to fluke it, I'm going to earn the win.

