Survivor Speed Round with Locky

What will be your strength in the competition?

Strength and knowledge.

What is your Survivor game plan?

To be the provider.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

Backstabbing.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

Trained.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

Good.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

Social, as I love helping people.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

No limit.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

Yes.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Being likeable.

Describe yourself in five words:

Strong, competitive, adventurous, supportive, caring

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

Yes, I’m a likeable and strong competitor who is wiling to do whatever it takes to win.

